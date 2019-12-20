Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size Was 235 Million USD In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In the last several years, global stem cell therapy market developed fast at a average growth rate of 46.81%. In 2017, the global stem cell therapy market size was 235 million USD, and the market is expected to be 277 million USD.

In the forecast period, global stem cell therapy market is expected to generate revenue about 978 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.48% between 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of type, the global stem cell therapy market ca be divided into two major categories, namely, allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to dominated the market with the largest share of 79% in 2018.

This report focuses on the Stem Cell Therapy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cellular Dynamics International

Osiris Therapeutics

Vcanbio

Gamida Cell

Golden Meditech

Celgene

Guanhao Biotech

Mesoblast

Vericel Corporation

Stemcell Technologes

Beike Biotechnology

Cytori Therapeutics

Bioheart

Athersys

Geron

Pluristem Therapeutics

Fibrocell Science

Ocata Therapeutics

Market Segment by Type, covers

Autologous

Allogeneic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CNS

CVS

GIT

Wounds and Injuries

Musculoskeletal

Eye

Immune System

Others

