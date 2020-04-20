Global Steel Testing Equipment Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2018-2028

Increasing investments by the government in the field of steel testing equipment’s, since there is high demand for steel as they are becoming essential components in the day to day life such as, in the cars, construction, electric power line towers, machine tools, military weapons, natural gas pipeline. Also, the widespread adoption of steel testing equipment in industries is one of the major factors that is driving their adoption. Nowadays there is an increase in collaborations in steel testing equipment manufacturer and industries, is also a key factor driving the growth of the steel testing equipment market. Along with that, the rising concerns about strength, safety, and technological advancements are creating the need for steel testing equipments.

Steel Testing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The increase in demand for steel testing equipment in construction sector, automobile industries, and other related industries for testing the strength and quality of steel is the major and important factor driving the market of steel testing equipment. Thus, wide-ranging application areas of steel testing equipment are increasing the use of the steel testing equipment method, and ultimately, driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing government investments and funds, and increasing testing and inspection activities in the field of suitable and broadly used metal are fuelling the growth of the steel testing equipment market. Moreover, the rising focus on addressing environmental and personal safety issues is also creating potential growth opportunities for steel testing equipment market.

Challenges

A key restraint hindering the growth of the steel testing equipment market is the maintenance expenses associated with the steel testing equipments. Considering the small industries the expenses are no bearable. These are the primary factors hindering the steel testing equipment market growth during the assessment period.

Steel Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The electrical testing equipment market can be segmented on the basis of tests type, end user, modularity and region

Segmentation on the Basis of tests:

Compression test

Tensile test

Bend test

Elongation test

Segmentation on the Basis of Industries / End use:

Aerospace and defense industry

Automotive industry

Electrical and electronic industry

Construction industry

Piping industry

Machine tools industry

Home appliances

Metal Analysis

Educational institutes

Segmentation on the Basis on Modularity:

Stationary

Portable

Steel Testing Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players: Prominent players of the Steel testing equipmentsin market are Aimil Ltd., Controls S.p.A., Universal Motion Inc., Matest S.p.A., CMT Equipments, Applied Test Systems, OLSON INSTRUMENTS INC., Qualitest International Inc., Papworths Construction Testing Equipment

Steel Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

In North America, The US and Canada are expected to capture the largest Steel testing equipment market share concerning revenue in the Steel testing equipment market, owing to a rise in the adoption of Steel testing equipment market in various industries. In Europe, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to witness high growth in the global Steel testing equipment market, due to increasing government investments in Automation technologies. Rising concerns of safety in various countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, and India, are significant factors that are driving the growth of the Steel testing equipment market in the region. Also, there is Elevating demand in the market for Steel testing equipment’s in other areas over the past few years, such as Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, Middle East and Africa. The Steel testing equipment market in North America is also expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to various initiatives taken by the governments in research activities in the field of Science and related industries.