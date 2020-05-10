In this report, the Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-stationary-emission-control-catalyst-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Emission control catalysts are now used on all types of internal combustion engines, as well as in a number of stationary applications. Catalytic reactors for mobile applications, known as catalytic converters, utilize catalyst-coated monolithic substrates. Terms which are used to characterize the catalyst performance include conversion efficiency, light-off temperature, and space velocity.
The importance of emission control catalysts has been increasing as environmental concerns and measures to fight pollution have become more important globally. Emission control catalysts are divided into two types according to the source of the emission: emission control catalysts for mobile sources (such as automobile catalysts) and for stationary sources. The largest part of the market is the mobile emission catalyst segment; the stationary emission catalyst market is smaller.
Following the success in mobile engine applications, catalyst technologies were introduced for stationary applications, for the control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and NOx emissions. The list of catalyst applications covers such emission sources as chemical plants, painting and coating processes, ovens, printing, dry cleaning, power generation, and, last but not least, stationary engines. Examples of catalyst technologies for stationary engines include non-selective catalytic reduction (NSCR) of NOx from rich burn natural gas engines and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) of NOx by ammonia from diesel engines.
USA is the largest consumption country of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst products in the world in the past few years while the market share increased to about 20.53% in 2015 from 24.85% in 2011.
The global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market is valued at 550 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Johnson Matthey plc
BASF
Cataler Corporation
Hailiang
Clariant International AG
Cormetech Inc
Corning Inc
DCL International Inc
UOP LLC (Honeywell)
Guodian Longyuan
Tianhe (Baoding)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Honeycomb Catalyst
Plate Catalyst
Corrugated Catalyst
By Application, the market can be split into
PowerPlant
PaintingIndustry
OilIndustry
MiningIndustry
ChemicalIndustry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Stationary Emission Control Catalyst manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Manufacturers
Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-stationary-emission-control-catalyst-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com