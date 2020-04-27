Global Stainless Steel Tumblers Market Challenges For Huge Adoption Upto 2026

A comprehensive evaluation of the various segments of the global Tumblers market has been provided in the report. Detailed analysis and information regarding the key segments of the market and their growth prospects are mentioned in this research report. It also discusses new opportunities these key segments present to market players and provides insights into volume shares and revenue forecasts along with market estimates. For a coherent understanding, pictorial and graphical representations of these segments are also included in this report.

This report examines the global tumblers market during the forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global tumblers market. The report begins with an overview of the global tumblers market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as tumblers market. Weighted average pricing analysis of tumblers market is based on product type is also included in the report. To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type, capacity and sales channel have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of tumblers across the retail industry.

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of tumblers market by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The tumblers market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional tumblers manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of medical device labels in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the tumblers market by regions. Global market numbers by product type, by capacity, and by sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of tumblers market. TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market. In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of product type, capacity, sales channel and region. The report analyzes the global tumblers market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units).

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Product Type

Steel Tumblers

Plastic Tumblers

Glass Tumblers

By Capacity

Up to 12 oz

12 to 20 oz

20 to 30 oz

Above 30 oz

By Sales Channel

Hyper/super Market

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global tumblers market by region, product type, capacity and sales channel; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global tumblers market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the tumblers market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global tumblers market.

In the final section of the report, tumblers market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufactures and provides medical device label. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the tumblers market. Few of the key players in the global tumblers market include Tupperware Brands Corporation, Pelican Products, Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, Can’t Live Without It, LLC (S’well Bottle), Thermos, LLC, Evans Manufacturing, Inc., Hydro Flask, Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd., Cool Gear International, LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Yeti Coolers, LLC, O2COOL, LLC, Bubba Brands, Inc., and Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

