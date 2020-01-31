Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Sports Tourism Market 2019 Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sports tourism refers to a traveler’s involvement with a country or region’s sporting events. The involvement can be in an active or passive form. These sporting events include sports like soccer, cricket, hockey, tennis, golf, baseball, rugby, and basketball.

The tourism industry has experienced an outstanding growth in the last six decades, especially in regions such asEurope, which receives a large number of international travelers for short breaks. Tourists usually have a good budget and look for good food and accommodation.

The increase in employment opportunities is one of the primary growth factors for the sports tourism market. The growth in sport tourism will increase a countrys GDP and employment. The increase in spending capacity from the global population has resulted in the rising participation in sports tourism. This in turn, increases the growth of the service industry and provides increased employment opportunities.

This report focuses on the global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

BAC Sport

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

ITC Sports Travel

TUI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International Sports Tourism

Domestic Sports Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Cricket

Tennis

Soccer

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

