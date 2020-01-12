Global Sports Supplements Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022 | Top Key players are: Atlantic Grupa, Enervit S.p.a., GSK, GNC, Glanbia, Herbalife, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Scitec Nutrition, Universal Nutrition

The global sports supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2016-2022. Among the various product types, the protein supplements segment accounted for largest share in the global sports supplements market in 2015.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-supplements-market/report-sample

The demand of sports supplement consumers have been inclining towards products that offer them more benefits over the traditional ones. The consumers have been searching for the products that give genuine results and prove value for their money. This has been encouraging the companies to increase their investment to bring about products with new ingredients, for catering to their consumer’s needs more subtly. In order to increase the efficacy of their products, the sports supplement manufacturers have been investing in clinical research.

Get the detailed analysis report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-supplements-market

Earlier sports and athletic activities were limited to the young and teenage people. However, in the recent past, the involvement of children in such activities has been increasing. The parents are also encouraging their children to participate in the sporting events to encourage their overall development and escalate their confidence level. This is also supporting the growth of the global sports supplement market, as parents are concerned about proper nutrition intake of their kids after an athletic or workout session.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=sports-supplements-market

The developed countries, such as the U.S. and countries in Europe are the major markets for sports supplement products, due to their high disposable incomes; however the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to be major growth drivers for the market during the forecast period.

GLOBAL SPORTS SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Protein Supplements

Powder

Bars

Ready-to-Drink

Non-Protein Supplements

Amino-Acids

Creatine

Beta Alanine

Herbal Supplements

Tea Bags

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Powder

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Fitness Clubs

Drug Stores

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of RoW

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact Us:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com