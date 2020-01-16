Global Sports Medicine Market to Reach US$13 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The Advanced Research on Sports Medicine Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Sports Medicine Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The sports medicine market is expected to be around $13 billion by 2025.The market for sports medicine is experiencing an exponential growth due to governments’initiatives to encourage sports medicine and aggressive expansion by international players in emerging countries.In the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport, where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Almost one-third of the injuries reported in children are sports related injuries. Around 21% of traumatic injuries related to the brain are due to sports and recreational activities.Also, there is growing awareness related to fitness in all age groups. These factors are set to contribute to the growth of sports medicines industry. Latest technological advancements in tissue engineering and gene therapy designer drugs are further fuelling the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Sports Medicine Market:

Medstar Sports Medicine

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Otto Bock Healthcare

DJO Global

Categorical Division by Type:

Surgical Equipment

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Soft Tissue Repair

Braces and Support

Performance Monitoring Devices

Thermal Therapy Products Insulin Pumps

Tropical Pain Relief Products

Based on Application:

Ankle and Foot Injuries

Knee Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Market Opportunities

The major expansion opportunities for the players in this market lie in the developing countries where sports and related activities are witnessing more growth and acceptance on a professionallevel.

Knee injuries segment is the growing market as it brings in more innovative products to meet growing needs of knee injuries.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Sports Medicine Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

