Global Sports Medicine Devices Market is Expected to Reach $12,730 by 2025

The global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objectives of sports medicine are to enhance the athletic performance and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, sports medicines improve body functions and minimize the disability of patients. The key factors that drive the market growth of the global sports medicines market include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in participation in sports activities, and surge in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.

The global sports medicine devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedics devices, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. The orthopedics devices segment is further fragmented into arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, artificial joint implants, and prosthesis. Body reconstruction & repair is sub-segmented into surgical equipment, and bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction. Furthermore, the body support & recovery segment is classified into thermal therapy, support devices & braces, and compression devices. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. The applications covered in the study include knee hand – wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle – foot injury, arm – elbow injury, knee injury, back – spine injury, and hip – groin injury.

Among products, the body reconstruction & repair segment generated highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Considering the applications, knee injury segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of knee ligament injuries during sports activities.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia – Pacific witnessed rapid growth in the adoption of sports medicine over the last few years, due to increase in focus of sports medicine companies on high growth potential in the countries of this region. In addition, rise in active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.

Sports Medicine Devices Key Market Segments :

By Product

– Orthopedic Devices

– – – Arthroscopy Devices

– – – Fracture Repair Devices

– – – Artificial Joint Implants

– – – Prosthesis

– Body Reconstruction & Repair

– – – Surgical Equipment

– – – Bone/Cartilage Repair & Reconstruction

– Body Support and Recovery

– – – Thermal Therapy

– – – Support Devices & Braces

– – – Compression Devices

– Body Monitoring & Evaluation

– – – Respiratory

– – – Hemodynamic

– – – Cardiac

– – – Musculoskeletal

– Accessories

By Application

– Hand-wrist Injury

– Shoulder Injury

– Ankle-foot Injury

– Arm-elbow Injury

– Knee Injury

– Back-spine Injury

– Hipgroin Injury

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Venezuela

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

– Arthrex, Inc.

– Conmed Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Breg, Inc. (Orthofix International N.V.)

– Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

– DJO Global, Inc.

– Wright Medical Group N.V.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Ceterix Orthopaedics

– General Electric Company

– KFx Medical LLC

– Medtronic Plc.

– MedShape, Inc.

– Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

– NuVasive, Inc.

