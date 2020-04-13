Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Sports Coaching Platforms market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sports Coaching Platforms market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sports Coaching Platforms market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Sports Coaching Platforms market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The quality of coaching athletes and coaching teams is better with the introduction of some automated process. The availability of coaching modules provides coaches with many distinct possibilities for strategic maneuvering. The ability of athlete health and muscle metrics to trainers increases options for increasing athlete effectiveness. The availability of annotated video, instantly available on the smart phone makes athletes and teams train better. Better sports at every level is made possible by the coaching platforms. Platforms offer information integration and distribution which ever is the appropriate response. Vendors are able to stimulate better conditioning and better team play. Platforms provide accelerated annotated video distribution to the right people efficiently.

In sports and fitness technology, it is not about what data can be shown, it is how meaningful the data is in terms of improving athletic performance or managing overall personal fitness. Sports coaching platforms have become a way to bring big data to the coach and help him craft on-field strategy, tuned to actionable information. Annotated video is the fundamental technology set to revolutionize sport. As it is formatted in a manner that is appropriate for viewing on a smart phone, it becomes a valuable tool for improving sporting performance. Platforms and monitoring devices are being used by athletes and coaches to make team members better players. Fitness devices are being used to increase the levels and qualities of exercise. Vendors have been forced to realize that people need interpretation of data, they need to know the meaning of data collected by the team, letting the coach communicate a coherent strategy.

The sports coaching platforms market is experiencing enormous growth which is expected to continue in the near future. The market is mainly driven by the highly growing Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Considerable amount of investments are made by some major players to serve the end-users in the future.

Manufacturers in EU and US have advanced technology, so it is easy for them to seize the market. Their products price is higher with high quality. The world leading manufactures in these countries such as Edge10 and Tech Smith.

The products are mainly used in colleges and sports club. With the development of competitive sports, more and more attention is paid to the scientific training methods and the communication between the coach and athletes. The products are relatively new to many people, so the potential market is still huge.

In 2017, the global Sports Coaching Platforms market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Edge10

Coach’s Eye

Sideline Sports

Siliconcoach

Fusion Sport

AMP Sports

TeamSnap

Rush Front

AtheleticLogic

TeamBuildr

VisualCoaching

Coach Logic

Firstbeat

Sport Session Planner

iGamePlanner Ltd

Yioks

Sportlyzer

TopSportsLab

SoccerLAB

SyncStrength

Champion Century

TrainingPeaks

The Sports Office

CoachLogix

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional

Non – professional

Market segment by Application, split into

Soccer

Basketball

Swimming

Baseball

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Sports Coaching Platforms in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Coaching Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

