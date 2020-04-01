Global Sports Bottle Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Sports Bottle Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

Sports bottle is a container used to carry water for outdoor needs. They are more convenient, lightweight and reliable. They can be used multiple times because of their reusability property. They are made of plastic, stainless steel, aluminum and others. The global sports bottle market will grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America led the market in 2018 due to increase in the demand for sports accessories in which sports bottle is the main accessory. Latin America and Europe also held major share in the market. Asia Pacific will show significant growth rate due to increasing population and health concerns, which is increasing the demand for sports bottle.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in consumers sport activities is creating huge demand for sports bottle, which drives the market growth. Designing innovative and attractive sport bottles is attracting consumers to purchase sports bottle is driving the market growth. On the other hand, transportation costs and employee wages will rise the cost of sports bottles.

Industry Trends and Updates

Rising focus on sustainability is the major trend in the market.

Global Sports Bottle Market – by Type, Distribution Channel, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

