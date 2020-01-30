Global Sphere Spectrophotometer Market: 2019 World Industry Review and Forecast to 2025

The global sphere spectrophotometers market is projected to surpass USD 9.21 billion by 2025, driven by the huge demand from the textile industry. Rapid utilization of spectrophotometer in attaining color consistency and improving the appearance of garments are expected to be some of the key driving factors for the global sphere spectrometer market growth.

Global Sphere Spectrometer Market Size, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

The global report focusses on the sphere spectrophotometer market size, its latest trends, competitive landscape, as well as dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global portable sphere spectrophotometers market size, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and value chain analysis for insightful decision making. The global sphere spectrophotometer market is also impacted by the ongoing trends and influencing factors in U.S., Europe, China, India, Japan, and other regions.

Spectrophotometry forms the basis for color measurement. For instance, in printing applications, spectrophotometers generate the optical spectrum of the measuring sample. Portable sphere spectrophotometers market is rising with a fast-paced growth reaching an anticipated value of USD 3.86 billion by 2025. Recent advancements in electrical and electronic optical components have led to a revolution in color technology. Owing to variety in models and geometries, these spectrophotometers are gaining widespread traction since these are capable of calculating color differences, pass/fail, shade sorting and other color indices without the use of an accompanying computer system.

Spectrometers are gaining importance in different industries owing to their ability to replicate the truest color. The increasing importance of colors to enhance brand value is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in a textile firm, ensuring color measurement throughout a roll of denim requires a manufacturer to make use of precise measuring equipment, such as a spectrophotometer. Spectrophotometers are used as a color control solution which helps in accelerating time to market and reduces costly waste and rework. Although there are a few other technologies present for measuring the color accuracy of any fabric, spectrophotometry has outpaced them all. Also, spectrophotometers maintain accuracy even if viewed through various angles and illuminations. Furthermore, increasing penetration of colorimeters in the textile industry to maintain uniformity of manufactured batches is expected to expand the global sphere spectrophotometer market size.

Europe dominated the global sphere spectrophotometers market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period at an expected 36.7% revenue share. Europe is one of the largest producers of polymers, textiles, and paints & coatings. The region is especially known for its paints owing to the presence of the headquarters of global companies such as AkzoNobel, BASF, Jotun, Hempel, Tikkurila, and Beckers Group among others. Apart from this, Asia Pacific is the most attractive regional market for plastic products including films, since China serves as the largest producer and consumer for plastic films in the world. Increasing demand for packaging materials has boosted the application of plastic films and this is expected to drive the Asia Pacific sphere spectrophotometer market.

The global sphere spectrophotometers market is witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of a limited number of players. Companies such as X-rite, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, BYK Gardner, and Hitachi High Technologies are some of the leading players in the global sphere spectrophotometers market.

Key segments of the global sphere spectrophotometer market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Portable

Bench-top

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Paint & Coating

Textile & Apparel

Plastic

Printing & Packing

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Market Overview, By Type Market Overview, By Application Market Overview, By RegionGlobal sphere spectrophotometer market share, by region, 2017 & 2025 Competitive Landscape Company ProfilesX-Rite, Inc.

