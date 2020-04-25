Global Specialty Tyre Market Top Manufacturers, Suppliers, application and Growth

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Specialty Tire Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The specialty tire market is likely to register close to 4.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2022. Momentum in the demand for specialty tire is significantly related to the development of airless tires. Radial airless tires for heavy off-highway commercial vehicles such as construction vehicles, golf carts, and agricultural vehicles are likely to gain significant traction in the years ahead. This, indirectly will boost the specialty tire market.

This industry study presents the global Specialty Tire market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Specialty Tire production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Specialty Tire in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Michelin, Bridgestone, etc.

Global Specialty Tire market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Tire.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Pirelli

Continental

BKT

ATG

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Mitas

Chemchina

Triangle

Guizhou Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Xugong

Linglong

Zhongce

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

MRF

Kumho

Apollo

Nokian

Specialty Tire Breakdown Data by Type

Radial Tires

Bias (Crossply) Tires

Specialty Tire Breakdown Data by Application

Agricultural Vehicles

Engineering Vehicles

Others

Specialty Tire Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Specialty Tire status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Specialty Tire manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Specialty Tire market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

