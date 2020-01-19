Global Specialty Gas Market Showing Growth of 7.1% During the Forecast Period Till 2026 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global specialty gas market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (HighPurity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases and Others), Application (Manufacturing, Electronics, Healthcare, Academics, Analytical & Calibration, Refrigeration and Others), Ingredients (Argon, Bromine, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Xenon, Methane, Krypton

Oxygen, Neon, Hydrogen and Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

Based on type, high purity gas is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026, witnessing highest CAGR among all. This is majorly due to the heavy demand from various applications such as research and calibrations, which requires heavy purity level for the specialty gases.

Based on application, electronics segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026, witnessing highest CAGR among all. This is majorly due to the steadily growing electronic industry worldwide, and high penetration of specialty gases into the electronics application.

Based on Ingredient, argon is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026, witnessing highest CAGR among all. This is majorly due to the wide applicability of Argon and low price as compared to the other high cost specialty gasses such as bromine

The key market players for global specialty gas market are listed below;

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Messer Group Gmbh

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

