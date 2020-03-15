Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Analysis, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Solid tumor therapeutics are those pharmaceuticals which specifically treat various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and others. Solid tumors are an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas. They are of two types, namely benign and malignant. The treatment of solid tumors requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as surgeons, radiation specialists, oncologists, radiologists and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery. At present, surgery is the most appropriate treatment option for cancer solid tumors.
Market Dynamics
According to WHO, around 8 million people died with various forms of cancer around the world in 2012, the number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next 2 decades. Thus, increasing incidences of solid tumor among cancer patients and growing prevalence of various types of metastatic cancers are the fundamental factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. Other key factors that will propel the growth of the market are as follows- increasing investment in R&D of therapeutics, increasing expenditure in healthcare, unmet need for efficacious drug and growing competition for new drugs. However, the increasing cost of R&D, high cost of therapy, drugs going off patent and increasing generic products are restricting the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The solid tumor therapeutics market has been segmented based on the type of cancer, type of therapy and geography. On the basis of type of cancer, the market is classified as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer and others. The segmentation on types of therapy includes the following: Chemotherapy, Hormone therapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted therapy.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The market can be segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North American region has been further subdivided into USA, Mexico, and Canada. The Europe region has been segmented into Germany, France, Italy UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is segregated into Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & African market have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa. The South American market has been segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America. Currently, North America accounts for the largest market share.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market are Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Idec, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi and others.The
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
