Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market 2019-2025: Samsung, SanDisk/WDC, Intel, Toshiba, Micro (crucial), SK hynix, Kingston, Lite-On, Transcend

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data persistently.

Enterprises prefer SSDs because they consume less energy, allow for reduction in sprawl, and result in a smaller environmental footprint.



The global Solid State Drive (SSD) market is valued at 14100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid State Drive (SSD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid State Drive (SSD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

SanDisk/WDC

Intel

Toshiba

Micro (crucial)

SK hynix

Kingston

Lite-On

Transcend

ADATA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Below 120GB

(120-320)GB

(320-500)GB

500GB-1TB

(1-2)TB

Above 2TB



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid State Drive (SSD)

1.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 120GB

1.2.3 (120-320)GB

1.2.4 (320-500)GB

1.2.5 500GB-1TB

1.2.6 (1-2)TB

1.2.7 Above 2TB

2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)



3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

…

