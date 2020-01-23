Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2025

The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market was valued at USD 295.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 954.32 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2017 to 2025.

A Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. SOFCs can provide power to any device that normally works with batteries, as well as residential and commercial appliances including computers. Benefits of solid oxide fuel cell include – high efficiency, long term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing adoption by End-Users in Data Centers and the Military Sector

1.2 Ability to Run on Multiple Fuels

1.3 Rising demand for Energy Efficient Power Generation

1.4 Emergence of Hybrid-SOFC Technologies

1.5 Growing demand for clean energy sources

1.6 Growing Distributed Power Generation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Technical Issues, Such as High Startup Time & High Operating Temperatures

2.2 Increasing capital cost

2.3 Available alternatives

Market Segmentation:

The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is segmented on the application, type, end user, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Combined Heat & Power

1.2 Military

1.3 Power Generation

2. By Type:

2.1 Tubular

2.2 Planar

3. By End User:

3.1 Telecom Towers

3.2 Auxiliary Power Unit

3.3 Residential

3.4 Data Centers

3.5 Commercial & Retail

3.6 Portable & Unmanned Systems

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bloom Energy

2. Ceres Power Holdings

3. Hexis

4. Sunfire

5. Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

6. Elcogen

7. Ultra Undersea Sensor Systems

8. Atrex Energy

9. Aisin Seiki

10. Convion Fuel Cell Systems

11. Fuelcell Energy

12. Solidpower

13. Protonex

14. General Electric

15. Ztek Corporation

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.2 Combined Heat & Power

5.3 Military

5.4 Power Generation

6 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tubular

6.3 Planar

7 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.2 Telecom Towers

7.3 Auxiliary Power Unit

7.4 Residential

7.5 Data Centers

7.6 Commercial & Retail

7.7 Portable & Unmanned Systems

8 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012  2025

9 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Share

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Key Development Strategies

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Bloom Energy

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.2 Ceres Power Holdings

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Product Outlook

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.3 Hexis

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Outlook

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.4 Sunfire

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Outlook

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.5 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Product Outlook

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.6 Elcogen

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Outlook

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.7 Ultra Undersea Sensor Systems

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Product Outlook

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Atrex Energy

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Product Outlook

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.9 Aisin Seiki

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Product Outlook

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.10 Convion Fuel Cell Systems

10.10.1 Overview

10.10.2 Financial Performance

10.10.3 Product Outlook

10.10.4 Key Developments

10.11 Fuelcell Energy

10.11.1 Overview

10.11.2 Financial Performance

10.11.3 Product Outlook

10.11.4 Key Developments

10.12 Solidpower

10.12.1 Overview

10.12.2 Financial Performance

10.12.3 Product Outlook

10.12.4 Key Developments

10.13 Protonex

10.13.1 Overview

10.13.2 Financial Performance

10.13.3 Product Outlook

10.13.4 Key Developments

10.14 General Electric

10.14.1 Overview

10.14.2 Financial Performance

10.14.3 Product Outlook

10.14.4 Key Developments

10.15 Ztek Corporation

10.15.1 Overview

10.15.2 Financial Performance

10.15.3 Product Outlook

10.15.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Reports

