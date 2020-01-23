Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2025

The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market was valued at USD 295.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 954.32 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2017 to 2025.
Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952847
A Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. SOFCs can provide power to any device that normally works with batteries, as well as residential and commercial appliances including computers. Benefits of solid oxide fuel cell include – high efficiency, long term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Growing adoption by End-Users in Data Centers and the Military Sector
1.2 Ability to Run on Multiple Fuels
1.3 Rising demand for Energy Efficient Power Generation
1.4 Emergence of Hybrid-SOFC Technologies
1.5 Growing demand for clean energy sources
1.6 Growing Distributed Power Generation
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Technical Issues, Such as High Startup Time & High Operating Temperatures
2.2 Increasing capital cost
2.3 Available alternatives
Market Segmentation:
The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is segmented on the application, type, end user, and region.
1. Application:
1.1 Combined Heat & Power
1.2 Military
1.3 Power Generation
2. By Type:
2.1 Tubular
2.2 Planar
3. By End User:
3.1 Telecom Towers
3.2 Auxiliary Power Unit
3.3 Residential
3.4 Data Centers
3.5 Commercial & Retail
3.6 Portable & Unmanned Systems
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952847/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market
4. By Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Bloom Energy
2. Ceres Power Holdings
3. Hexis
4. Sunfire
5. Watt Fuel Cell Corporation
6. Elcogen
7. Ultra Undersea Sensor Systems
8. Atrex Energy
9. Aisin Seiki
10. Convion Fuel Cell Systems
11. Fuelcell Energy
12. Solidpower
13. Protonex
14. General Electric
15. Ztek Corporation
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.2 Combined Heat & Power
5.3 Military
5.4 Power Generation
6 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.2 Tubular
6.3 Planar
7 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY END USER
7.1 Overview
7.2 Telecom Towers
7.3 Auxiliary Power Unit
7.4 Residential
7.5 Data Centers
7.6 Commercial & Retail
7.7 Portable & Unmanned Systems
8 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 2025
9 GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Share
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Key Development Strategies
10 COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Bloom Energy
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.2 Ceres Power Holdings
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Outlook
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.3 Hexis
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Outlook
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.4 Sunfire
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Outlook
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.5 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Outlook
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.6 Elcogen
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Outlook
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.7 Ultra Undersea Sensor Systems
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Outlook
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.8 Atrex Energy
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Financial Performance
10.8.3 Product Outlook
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.9 Aisin Seiki
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Financial Performance
10.9.3 Product Outlook
10.9.4 Key Developments
10.10 Convion Fuel Cell Systems
10.10.1 Overview
10.10.2 Financial Performance
10.10.3 Product Outlook
10.10.4 Key Developments
10.11 Fuelcell Energy
10.11.1 Overview
10.11.2 Financial Performance
10.11.3 Product Outlook
10.11.4 Key Developments
10.12 Solidpower
10.12.1 Overview
10.12.2 Financial Performance
10.12.3 Product Outlook
10.12.4 Key Developments
10.13 Protonex
10.13.1 Overview
10.13.2 Financial Performance
10.13.3 Product Outlook
10.13.4 Key Developments
10.14 General Electric
10.14.1 Overview
10.14.2 Financial Performance
10.14.3 Product Outlook
10.14.4 Key Developments
10.15 Ztek Corporation
10.15.1 Overview
10.15.2 Financial Performance
10.15.3 Product Outlook
10.15.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/