Global Solder Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

China is the major production bases of solder, which takes about 61% share in the global production market in 2018.
Global Solder market size will increase to 6438 Million US$ by 2025, from 5827.5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Solder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Alpha Assembly Solutions
Senju Metal Industry
AIM Metals & Alloys
Qualitek International
KOKI
Indium Corporation
Balver Zinn
Heraeus
Nihon Superior
Nihon Handa
Nihon Almit
Henkel
DKL Metals
Kester
Koki Products
PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk
Hybrid Metals
Persang Alloy Industries
Yunnan Tin
Yik Shing Tat Industrial
Qiandao
Shenmao Technology
Anson Solder
Shengdao Tin
Hangzhou Youbang
Huachuang
Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials
Zhejiang Asia-welding
QLG
Tongfang Tech
Market Segment by Type, covers
Lead-free Solder
Leaded Solder
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electronics Industry
Automotive Industry
Aviation & Aerospace
Other
