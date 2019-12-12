Global Solder Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Solder Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

China is the major production bases of solder, which takes about 61% share in the global production market in 2018.

Global Solder market size will increase to 6438 Million US$ by 2025, from 5827.5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Solder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lead-free Solder

Leaded Solder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Other

