Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

From the view of region, China have the largest market share in 2018 which account for 56.67% and will witness a stable growth in following years. Japan hold a market share of 18.95% in the Rest of World part, which will still play an important role and cannot be ignored.

The Solar PV Mounting Systems market was valued at 3572 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7817 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar PV Mounting Systems.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Solar PV Mounting Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schletter

Esdec

Unirac

Clenergy

Akcome

JZNEE

K2 Systems

DPW Solar

Mounting Systems

RBI Solar

PV Racking

Versolsolar

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rooftop Mounting Systems

Ground Mounting Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Utility

