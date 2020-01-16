Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Common battery technologies used in today’s PV systemslude thevalve regulated lead-acid battery a modified version of the conventionalleadacid battery,nickelcadmiumandlithium-ionbatteries. Compared to the other types, lead-acid batteries have a shorter lifetime and lower energy density. However, due to their high reliability, lowlf discharge as well as low investment and maintenance costs, they are currently the predominant technology used in small-scale, residential PV systems, as lithium-ion batteries are still being developed and about 3.5 times as expensive as lead-acid batteries. Thin-film technology is expected to grow faster as compared to crystalline silicon due toveral advantages.

The global Solar Photovoltaic Cell market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Photovoltaic Cell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Photovoltaic Cell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Aesar

BASF

Dyenamo

Fujifilm

Fujikura

Greatcell Solar

Hangzhou Microquanta

Infinitypv

Jinkosolar

Kyocera

LG Chem

Merck

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Saule Technologies

Sharp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin-film

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Others

