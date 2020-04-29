Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

A Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer are plug-and-play devices used in photovoltaics, that convert direct current (DC) generated by a single solar module to alternating current (AC).

Solar Microinverters and Power Optimizers carry out the same task within a solar panel system as they convert direct current (DC) energy into the alternate current (AC) energy that can be used in home. Both of them can monitor the performance of individual solar panels, rather than the solar panel system as a whole. Microinverters and power optimizers improve performance for solar panels on complicated roofs, or roofs that experience marginal shading during the day.

The Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer market was valued at 670 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer.

This report presents the worldwide Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SolarEdge Technologies

Enphase Energy

Tigo Energy

Altenergy Power System

SunPower Corporation

Ampt

Delta Energy Systems

KACO New Energy

Array Power

Solantro

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Breakdown Data by Type

Solar Microinverter

Power Optimizer

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solar Microinverter

1.4.3 Power Optimizer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production 2014-2025

2.2 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

