Global Solar Charger Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2025

Solar chargers are primarily used to employ solar energy to charge batteries or supply electricity to devices. They are generally portable and can charge lead acid batteries or Ni-Cd batteries up to 48 V and 4000 mAh capacity. Most solar chargers obtain energy from the sun only but some can also be charged by electronic appliances. Solar chargers consists of solar panels and thin films which converts solar energy into electrical energy to be used by electronic devices.

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Solar Charger market was valued at 1100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Charger.

This report presents the worldwide Solar Charger market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anker

GoalZero

Letsolar

RAVPower

ECEEN

Powertraveller

Solio

LittleSun

Voltaic Systems

YOLK

Solar Technology International

NOCO

Instapark

Xtorm

Allpowers Industrial International

Hanergy

Solar Charger Breakdown Data by Type

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage

Solar Charger Breakdown Data by Application

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

Solar Charger Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Charger status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Charger manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solar Charger market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

