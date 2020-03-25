Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Software Geographic Information Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pasco Corporation
Ubisense Group
Beijing SuperMap Software
Hexagon
Schneider Electric
Environmental Systems Research Institute
Bentley Systems
Autodesk
Pitney Bowes
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop
Mobile
Cloud-based
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Disaster Management
Land Information
Map Viewing
Infrastructure Management
Business Information
Mineral Exploration
Military & Defence
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Geographic Information Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
