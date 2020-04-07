Global Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Sizing and Forecasts to 2024

Reportocean.com “Global Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global software defined wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 843.15 million 2017 to USD 15,142.65 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.07%.

“Need of high operational efficiency with high speed internet and network coverageis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of software defined wide area network market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are need of high operational efficiency with high speed internet and network coverage, increase adoption of mobile workforce and byod trend, and rise of public cloud-based software-as-a-service (saas) applications. However, some factors such as and security concern may hinder the market growth. The global software defined wide area network market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as virtualized enterprise wan, and development associated with 3rd platform technologies. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to interoperability issues, and complexity in traffic management of multiple wan links. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global software defined wide area network market market.”Consumer Goods & Retail: The highest growing industry for the global software defined wide area network market”

On the basis of industry, the global software defined wide area network market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. Among all these industry, the Consumer Goods & Retail has captured the maximum market share while the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global software defined wide area network market”

On the basis of geography, the global software defined wide area network market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Americas is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Aryaka Networks, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global software defined wide area network market”

The key players profiled in the global software defined wide area network market are Aryaka Networks, Inc., Cato Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., CloudGenix, Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Elfiq, Inc., FatPipe Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., and West Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global software defined wide area network market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global software defined wide area network market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global software defined wide area network market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global software defined wide area network market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global software defined wide area network market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Need of high operational efficiency with high speed internet and network coverage

4.4.1.2. Increase adoption of mobile workforce and BYOD trend

4.4.1.3. Rise of public cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Security concern

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Virtualized enterprise WAN

4.4.3.2. Development associated with 3rd Platform technologies

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Interoperability issues

4.4.4.2. Complexity in traffic management of multiple WAN links

5. Global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

6. Global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Americas Software Defined Wide Area Network Market

6.2.1. Americas Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Country

6.2.1.1. United States

6.2.1.2. Brazil

6.2.1.3. Canada

6.2.1.4. Mexico

6.2.1.5. Argentina

6.2.2. Americas Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Industry

6.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Software Defined Wide Area Network Market

6.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Country

6.3.1.1. United Kingdom

6.3.1.2. Germany

6.3.1.3. France

6.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

6.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

6.3.1.6. Italy

6.3.1.7. Russia

6.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Industry

6.4. Asia-Pacific Software Defined Wide Area Network Market

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Country

6.4.1.1. China

6.4.1.2. Japan

6.4.1.3. India

6.4.1.4. Australia

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific Software Defined Wide Area Network Market, by Industry

7. 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Leverage Zone

7.1.2. Vantage Zone

7.1.3. Speculative Zone

7.1.4. Bottleneck Zone

8. 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 360iResearch Scores

8.2.1. Forefront

8.2.2. Pathfinders

8.2.3. Niche

8.2.4. Vital

8.3. Business Strategy

8.4. Product Satisfaction

9. Competitive News Feed Analysis

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

