Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Cisco Systems, Inc.
VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.
Ecessa Corporations
CloudGenix
Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc
Aryaka Networks, Inc.
Elfiq Networks, Inc.
Peplink
Versa Networks
Saicom
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premises
On Cloud
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
