Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.

Ecessa Corporations

CloudGenix

Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

CloudGenix, Inc.

Elfiq Networks, Inc.

Peplink

Versa Networks

Saicom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

On Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

