Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market (2018-2025) Sizes and Predictions for growth

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Intel Corporation (California, U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.)

EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.)

Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Vidder, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Cryptzone North America Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

TrustedPassage (California, U.S.)

VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security software

Control automation and orchestration solution

Security compliance and policy management

Performance management and reporting

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom service providers

Cloud service providers

Enterprises

IT-Enabled Services (ITES)

Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

