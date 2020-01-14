Global Software Configuration Management Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – IBM, CA Technologies, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Serena Software, AccuRev | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Software Configuration Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database

Software Configuration Management Market 2019-2025

Description: –

In 2018, the global Software Configuration Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Software Configuration Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Configuration Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

IBM

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Serena Software

AccuRev

SubVersion (SVN)

Quest Software

Aldon Inc.

Borland Software

McCabe & Associates

MKS

Perforce Software

VA Software

Visible Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

