Global Software Asset Management Tools Market 2019 Trending Technologies – Snow Software, Flexera, Aspera, Certero, Ivanti, ServiceNow, BMC Software

Software asset management (SAM) tools automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending. They facilitate the in-depth analysis of software assets by decoding software license entitlements, automating the collection of software consumption data, establishing independent software vendor (ISV) effective license position (ELP), and optimizing software value delivery and information sharing. SAM tools manage entitlements from enterprise license agreements, purchases and other records to automatically determine and optimize license position against discovered software. Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders use SAM tools for managing software entitlement, in lieu of using spreadsheets, due to the rising complexity of software-licensing schemes.

Scope of the Report:

The global Software Asset Management Tools market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software Asset Management Tools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Software Asset Management Tools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software Asset Management Tools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Snow Software

Flexera

Aspera

Certero

Ivanti

ServiceNow

BMC Software

Cherwell Software

Symantec

Belarc

Eracent

Scalable Software

1E

IBM

Open iT

CA Technologies

License Dashboard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web-Based

Installed

iOS

Android

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Audit Management

Compliance Tracking

Configuration Management

Contract/License Management

Others