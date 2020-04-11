Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018 – 2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Soft Tissue Repair Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global soft tissue repair market. Rise in number of orthopedic procedures, increase in demand for biologics in breast reconstruction and hernia repair, and increase in geriatric population are projected to drive the global soft tissue repair market. Additionally, rise in prevalence of sports injuries propels the soft tissue repair market.

The global soft tissue repair market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on products, application, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global soft tissue repair market.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global soft tissue repair market has been segmented into fixation devices and tissue mesh/patch. The fixation device segment has been further segmented into suture anchor, suture, interference screw, and others. The tissue mesh/patch segment has been further divided into biological mesh and synthetic mesh. Based on application, the global soft tissue repair market has been segregated into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, skin repair, dural repair, breast reconstruction, dental repair, pelvic and vaginal prolapse, and others. Rise in incidence of breast cancer has fueled the demand for breast reconstruction. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global soft tissue repair market has been split into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global soft tissue repair market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include American Medical Systems Inc (Boston Scientific), Arthrex, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien plc (Medtornic), Depuy Synthesis (Johnson & Johnson), Integra LifeScience Corporation, LifeCell Corporation (Allergan), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Wright Medical Group N.V.

The global soft tissue repair market has been segmented as below:

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Product

Fixation Device

Suture Anchor

Suture

Interference Screw

Others

Tissue Mesh/Patch

Biological Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Application

Orthopedic Repair

Hernia Repair

Skin Repair

Dural Repair

Breast Reconstruction

Dental Repair

Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse

Others

