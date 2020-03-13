Global Soft Drink Concentrate Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods, Cott Corporation, and Dohler Group

Description:
A soft drink is a refreshment that consists of carbonated or still water, a sweetening and enhancing substances. The sweeteners can be high fructose corn syrup, sugar, sugar replacements, fruits or other natural sweeteners. Several other substances like coloring agents, preservatives, caffeine and stabilizers can also be found based on the formulation and use of the soft drink. Ingredients of soft drinks are processed to attain concentrated forms because of extra transportation costs and extra space requirements in warehouses when in its original form. With theincreased trend towards the processed foods beverage intake, the soft drink market is growing at a faster rate.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Soft Drink Concentrate Market is segmented on the following basis:
Based on Application:
Carbonated
Non-Carbonated
Based onFlavors of each application:
Carbonated
Cola
Non-cola
Non-carbonated
Orange
Apple
Mixed
Grape
Pineapple
Grapefruit
Mango
Others (Kiwi, Peach, and Lichi)
Based on theForm:
Liquid
powder
Based on End Use:
Mass Merchandise
Food Service
Fountain Machine
Others (Drinking places, and private clubs)
Market Dynamics and Growth:
The global soft drink concentrate market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% because of the ease of operation and low costs.
The market is driven by the following reasons:
Growing preference for processed and ready-to-consume food and beverages.
Rising consumer’s demand for nutritional and detailed labeled food items.
Availability of various varieties of soft drinks.
Large spending on appealing advertisements by the leading MNCs
Various new product launches by MNCs.
Strong price promotions of the soft drinks by the companies due to increased competition.
Initiatives to manufacture high-quality products by the manufacturers.
The major constraints in the global soft drink concentrate marketare
The decrease in demand for carbonated drinks due to increasing health concerns.
Growing demand for low sugar products and NFC (not from concentrate) juices.
Government and Health Officials regulations regarding high sugar content, artificial sweeteners, and other harmful ingredients in the products.
Global Soft Drink Concentrate: Regional Outlook
North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa are some of the regions for Soft Drinks Concentrate Market. The soft drink concentrates market is primarily led by Europe in which Germany contributes the highest revenue. Asia Pacific soft drink concentrates market is also growing in a positive manner.The increasing availability of a wide range of soft drinks is contributing to the market growth in the developing regions.
Key players in Global Soft Drink Concentrate Market:
Major players in the Global Soft Drink Concentrate Market are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods, Cott Corporation, and Dohler Group.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
