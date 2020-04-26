Global Sodium Propionate Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players 2026

Regulatory approvals in various countries for their usage as food preservative are help expand the potential of the market. Increasing application of antimicrobial as additive for a wide variety of food products in the U.S. and European Union is also giving substantial lucrative opportunities to chemical manufacturers. Rising demand for sodium propionate in the industries of pharmaceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics, and agriculture is expanding the prospects.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global sodium propionate market. It provides estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on sodium propionate for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global sodium propionate market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the current issues with consumers, and opportunities for sodium propionate products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, and sodium propionate market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of sodium propionate manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses sodium propionate market attractiveness analysis by application and region.

The report includes the sodium propionate market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By application, the sodium propionate market is segmented as bakery products, meat and poultry, cheese & cheese products, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and animal feed, cosmetics, and others. For the calculation of market size, the prevalence and incidence of the key indication were considered. This was followed by the total number of discharges in hospitals, and the average of the length of stay days when sodium propionate was received by the patients was benchmarked with regard to the dominant country. For the evaluation of the consumption of sodium propionate, mean administration rate per day for sodium propionate was evaluated. The prices of the products have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for sodium propionate.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global sodium propionate market. Some of the major companies operating in the global sodium propionate market are Niacet Corporation, Macco Organiques Inc., Fine organic industries, Ltd, Foodchem International, Prathista Industries Ltd, DR. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Rishi chemical works Pvt. Ltd., Titan biotech Limited, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Krishna chemicals, and Jainex Specialty Chemicals, amongst others.

Global Sodium Propionate Market By Application

Food

Bakery Products

Cheese and Cheese Products

Blue Cheese

Firm and Hard Cheese

Processed and American Style Cheese

Soft and Semi-soft Cheese

Meat and Meat Products

Cured Meat Products

Dried Meat

Fresh Processed Meat Products

Raw (dry) Fermented Sausages

Raw-cooked and Pre-cooked Products

Bread and Buns

Cake and Pies

Tortillas

Pastries and Donuts

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Others

