Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a hexamer of composition (NaPO3)6. It is a water-soluble polyphosphate glass that consists of a distribution of polyphosphate chain lengths. Its high degree of solubility sets it apart from other sodium phosphates.

Scope of the Report:

Among those applications, water treatment accounts for the largest market share, which was about 40.09% in 2016. The SHMP production mainly concentrates in China. Each year, China exports about 50000 MT SHMP to the world. USA is a net importer of SHMP. Since USA government imposes antidumping taxes on Chinese exporters, Thailand and Europe are the major import sources of USA SHMP.

The largest consumption region of SHMP comes from Asia-Pacific. In 2016, the regions consumed about 309749 MT. The follower is Europe, who held 11.56% share in the same year.

The worldwide market for Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Prayon

Innophos

ICL Performance Products

Mexichem

TKI

Recochem

Xingfa Group

Chengxing Group

Chuandong Chemical

Blue Sword Chemical

Sundia

Mianyang Aostar

Sino-Phos

Jinshi

Norwest Chemical

Weifang Huabo

Nandian Chemical

Huaxing Chemical

Kindia May

Tianjia Chemical

Tianrun Chemical

Zhenhua Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Water Treatment

Paper Industry

Industrial Cleaner

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

