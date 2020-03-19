Global Sodium Chloride Market Research Report 2026 : Dampier Salt Limited, Swiss Salt Works AG, Cheetham Salt, and Dominion Salt.

The growth trajectory of the Global Sodium Chloride Market over the assessment period is shaped by several prevalent and emerging regional and global trends, a granular assessment of which is offered in the report. The study on analyzing the Global Sodium Chloride Market dynamics takes a critical look at the business regulatory framework, technological advances in associated industries, and the strategic avenues. The study strives to offer incisive insights into the developmental framework on which the growth of the Global Sodium Chloride Market hinges on.

Sodium Chloride Market – Overview

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is commonly known as salt. It occurs in the crystal form. It is used in large quantities across various industrial and consumer applications. Sodium chloride is obtained by evaporating sea water or brine by solar and vacuum evaporation methods. Additionally, it is produced by mining salt halite, which is known as rock salt. It is globally manufactured in abundant quantities to cater to the demand from various industries such as chemicals, textiles, plastics, personal care, and food & beverages.

Based on grade, the global sodium chloride market has been segmented into rock salt, solar salt, and others (brine & vacuum). Others is a widely used grade of sodium chloride. Vacuum salt is obtained from the brine of the sea water. It is widely used in various applications due to the easy availability and low cost attributes. In terms of application, the global sodium chloride market has been divided into chemical intermediates, de-icing, flavoring agents & food preservatives, water treatment, agriculture, and others. The chemical intermediates segment accounted for key share of the market in 2017. It is estimated to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period owing to wide consumption of salt as raw material and chemical reagent.

Based on region, the global sodium chloride market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global sodium chloride market in the next few years. The market in the region is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and forecasts the sodium chloride market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium chloride market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium chloride during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sodium chloride market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium chloride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium chloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium chloride market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for sodium chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium chloride market. Key players profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Compass Minerals International, Inc., K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Tata Chemicals Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste, INEOS Salts, Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Dampier Salt Limited, Swiss Salt Works AG, Cheetham Salt, and Dominion Salt. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size of the global sodium chloride market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global sodium chloride market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on grade, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each grade and application segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Grade

– Rock Salt

– Solar Salt

– Others

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Application

– Chemical Intermediates

– De-icing

– Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives

– Water Treatment

– Agriculture

– Others

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Egypt

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

– It provides analysis of grades and applications wherein sodium chloride is used

– It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the sodium chloride market at the global, regional, and country levels

– The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global sodium chloride market between 2018 and 2026

– The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

– It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

