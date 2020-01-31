Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Social Media Advertising Market Opportunities, Regions, Manufacturers Profiles, Trends and Forecasts to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Social Media Advertising Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.
Social media targeting is a group of terms that are used to describe forms of online advertising that focus on social networking services. One of the major benefits of this type of advertising is that advertisers can take advantage of the users’ demographic information and target their ads appropriately.
Social media targeting combines current targeting options (such as geotargeting, behavioral targeting, socio-psychographic targeting, etc.), to make detailed target group identification possible. With social media targeting, advertisements are distributed to users based on information gathered from target group profiles.
This report focuses on the global Social Media Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Facebook
Baidu
Yahoo! Inc
Microsoft
Alibaba
Tencent
Twitter
Aol(Verizon Communications)
eBay
Linkedin
Amazon
IAC
Soho
Pandora
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Ads
Mobile Ads
Banner Ads
Classified Ads
Digital Video Ads
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Automotive
Entertainment
Financial Services
Telecom
Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Media Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Media Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
