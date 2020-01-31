Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Social Media Advertising Market Opportunities, Regions, Manufacturers Profiles, Trends and Forecasts to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Social media targeting is a group of terms that are used to describe forms of online advertising that focus on social networking services. One of the major benefits of this type of advertising is that advertisers can take advantage of the users’ demographic information and target their ads appropriately.

Social media targeting combines current targeting options (such as geotargeting, behavioral targeting, socio-psychographic targeting, etc.), to make detailed target group identification possible. With social media targeting, advertisements are distributed to users based on information gathered from target group profiles.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Banner Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Media Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Media Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

