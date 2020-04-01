Global Snus Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Snus Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Snus is a moist, smokeless powdered tobacco. It contains ground tobacco, salt and may contain food-grade smoke aroma flavorings, such as citrus, bergamot, juniper, herb or floral flavors. It is placed between the upper lip and gum. The global snus market will reach 1630.54 million USD by 2025 from 907 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Europe has largest share in the market owing to government rules and regulations for smokeless entities. Sweden is the major exporter of snus and the pouched snus is mostly consumed by the Swedish citizens due to convenience. North America will witness significant growth due to increasing consumption of snus.

Drivers vs Constraints

The introduction of new innovative flavors is key driver for the growth of the market. Increasing awareness among customers on using snus instead of other tobacco products is also driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, Increasing health concerns and initiatives related to tobacco ban is restraining growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Swedish Match has acquired V2 Tobacco, a privately held smokeless tobacco company operating in Denmark.

Global Snus Market – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

