Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Image sensors are electronic components which are used to convert images into electronic signals. The sensor senses and conveys information which is helpful in forming the image. Currently used types of image sensors are the Complementary Metal oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) image sensors and Charge coupled devices (CCD) image sensors. Image sensors are widely used in smartphones, digital cameras and camcorders.

The global smartphone image sensors market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Market Dynamics

Growing sales of smartphones, demand for high quality cameras in smartphones, and increasing market of multicamera smartphones are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.

The global sales of smartphones are increasing at a rapid pace. The global sales value of smartphones in 2017 was USD 478.7 billion. The total number of smartphones sold to end-users in 2010 were 296 million units and the figure surged to 1495 million units in 2016 which further reached to a volume of 1536 million units in 2017. The increasing sales of smartphones globally, is a crucial factor which is expected to drive the global smartphone image sensors market in the future.

Technological advancements adopted by major smartphone companies coupled with frequent new launches of smartphones will serve as a critical opportunity for the manufacturers of smartphone image sensors.

Reduction of time to market, price sensitivity and high manufacturing costs are the important aspects which might hinder the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.

The CMOS sensors are Micro–Electro–Mechanical Systems (MEMS) based sensors and are priced at an average of USD 6.50 to USD 10. This price is for the base models and the add on features incur additional high costs. Not all companies are capable of manufacturing these sensors at these costs on a broader volume scale even after compromising on a few add on attributes. This results in very few models being offered to the customer and this is a key factor which might obstruct the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Segmentation Analysis

The global smartphone image sensors market is segmented by type of product, application, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as – Complementary Metal – oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge Coupled Devices (CCD). CMOS is the most commonly used technology in the designing of image sensors for smartphones. Though CCD type image sensors offer greater light sensitivity and better quality, CMOS sensors are more preferred due to their low power consumption and simple manufacturing process. The CMOS image sensors sales revenue increased from USD 10.5 billion in 2016 to USD 12.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to USD 19 billion by the end of 2019. This growing demand for CMOS image sensors is anticipated to drive the CMOS image sensors as the dominant segment of the global smartphone image sensors market.

Based on the use, the market is segmented as – primary camera, secondary camera and multicamera smartphones. Dual Cameras have become a major fixture in most of the smart phones being sold nowadays. In just 12 months, the penetration rate of dual camera phones has changed from 15% in 2016 to 42% in 2017. Almost 42% of the smartphones sold globally in 2018 had dual cameras and this is expected to grow to 60% of the total smart phones sales by the end of 2019. This will serve as a critical opportunity for many OEM’s to incorporate enhanced dual camera sensors in the upcoming smartphones. Thus, the dual camera segment dominates the Global Smartphone Image Sensors market.

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Geographical Analysis

The Global Smartphone Image Sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The Asia – Pacific region is expected to dominate the global smart phone image sensors market owing to to the concentration of large number of sensors manufacturing companies in this region. Companies like Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and Toshiba are the major manufacturers of image sensors and they have established the Asia – Pacific region as their manufacturing base. Moreover, more number of smart phones being sold in the Asia – Pacific region is another attributing factor for the domination of the Asia – Pacific region. About a quarter of all the smart phone users in the world are located in China. Asia – Pacific region shipped 755 million smart phones in 2017 in which China alone shipped close to 454 million smart phones. In 2017 alone, the smart phone market in china accounted for USD 133.6 billion USD. Owing to the growing smartphones market in this region, the Asia – Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global smartphone image sensors market.

Global Smartphone Image Sensors market – Competitive Analysis

The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like New product launches and expansion of facilities to improve their competitiveness in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Omnivision released the new OV02K, a new video centric, 2.9-micron 1080p image sensor that allows multicamera configured smartphones to record high quality videos with greater sensitivity and low noise. It has also released a 1/3 – inch 13MP sensor for entry level and mainstream smartphones. Moreover, in July 2018, SK Hynix has announced that the company will construct a new fabrication plant in Incheon, to respond to the growing demand and to secure a future growth engine.

Table of Contents

GLOBAL SMARTPHONE IMAGE SENSORS MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

GLOBAL SMARTPHONE IMAGE SENSORS MARKET –KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Trends and Developments

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

GLOBAL SMARTPHONE IMAGE SENSORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1.1. Complementary Metal oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

4.1.2. Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

4.2. BY USE

4.2.1. Single Primary Camera

4.2.2. Single Secondary Camera

4.2.3. Dual Camera Smart Phones

GLOBAL SMARTPHONE IMAGE SENSORS – BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Geographic Overview

5.2. North America

5.2.1. The U.S.A

5.2.2. Mexico

5.2.3. Canada

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. The U.K.

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Spain

5.3.6. Rest of Europe

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. China

5.5.2. Japan

5.5.3. South Korea

5.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6. Rest of World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Competitive Scenario

6.2. Key strategies adopted by manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Omnivision Technologies

7.2. Sony Corporation

7.3. Samsung Electronics

7.4. On Semiconductors

7.5. Panasonic Corporation

7.6. ST Microelectronics

7.7. Himax Technologies

7.8. SK Hynix

7.9. Superpix micro Technologies

7.10. Toshiba.

