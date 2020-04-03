Global Smart Watch Market Size, Statistics, Challenges, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Watch market is accounted for $41.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $198.90 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the meteoric rise in demand for wireless sports and fitness devices, heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking. Additionally, new applications and launch of the wristband, smart bracelet, wearable computer and fitness belt by big brands are considered as the market growth opportunities. However, the cost of smartwatch and lack of proper IT infrastructure are restraining factors for the growth of the smartwatch market.

A smartwatch is a wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch; modern smart watches provide a local touchscreen interface for daily use, while an associated smartphone app provides for management and telemetry. Some smartwatches function as portable media players, with FM radio and playback of digital audio and video files via a Bluetooth or USB headset. Some models, called ‘watch phones’ (or vice versa), have mobile cellular functionality like making calls.

Based on the sales channel, online e-commerce chain segment has lucrative market growth due to the increasing demand for smartwatch; the vendors in the market are providing their smartwatch also in the form of accessories online. By operating system, android segment acquired significant growth in terms of user-base, and it was logical to design watch operating systems compatible to android-powered smartphones. On the basis of geography, North America region is projected to fuel the market due to the introduction and sale of prominent companies products, results in a higher revenue generator than any other region in the world.

Some of the key players in Smartwatch market include Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Sonostar Inc., Google Inc., Fitbit Inc, Fossil, Garmin Ltd, Timex Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc., Meta Watch Ltd., Neptune Pine, LG Electronics Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Connected Device Ltd., Razer Inc., TomTom International BV, Lenovo Group Limited, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

