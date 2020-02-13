Global Smart Washing Machine Market Trends, Size, Share, Companies, Products, Business Model, Growth, Application, Primary Research, Forecast and Analysis 2024

Global Smart Washing Machine Market:

Smart Washing Machine is one kind of washing machine of highly automotive. Compared to the traditional machine, this kind of machine can sense the quality and weight for clothing, judge water level and time, times of washing. It built-in almost four sensors, insuring that water level as clothing quantity, precisely controlling and washing smartly.

As the most important part of Smart Home and Smart Appliance (In fact, the market of smart washing machine accounts for about 25% of the total market of smart appliance), the market of smart washing machine has experienced a rapid growth over the past five years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

Worldwide, Europe and US are the largest consumption market of smart washing machine, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market in Japan, South Korea, China and etc. are also developing fast.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Washing Machine market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15300 million by 2024, from US$ 8130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Washing Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Washing Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Washing Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Front Loader Smart Washing Machine

Inclined Loader Smart Washing Machine

Top Loader Smart Washing Machine

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Offices

Hotels

Other places

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LG

Whirlpool

Samsung

GE Appliances

Hitachi

Bosch

Panasonic

Electrolux

Fisher&Paykel

Toshiba

Haier

Little Swan (Midea)

Whirlpool China

Midea

Qishuai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

