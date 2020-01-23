GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET PROSPECTIVE GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The global Smart Transportation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Transportation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Transportation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accenture

Alstom

Cisco System

Cubic

General Electric

Indra Sistema

IBM

Kapsch

LG CNS

Xerox

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

Segment by Application

Table Of Contents:

1 Smart Transportation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Transportation

1.2 Smart Transportation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Transportation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ticketing Management System

1.2.3 Parking Management System

1.2.4 Integrated Supervision System

1.2.5 Traffic Management System

1.3 Smart Transportation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Transportation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ticketing Management System

1.3.3 Parking Management System

1.3.4 Integrated Supervision System

1.3.5 Traffic Management System

1.3 Global Smart Transportation Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Smart Transportation Market Size

1.4.1 Global Smart Transportation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Smart Transportation Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Transportation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Transportation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Transportation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Transportation Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Transportation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Transportation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Transportation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Transportation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Transportation Business

7.1 Accenture

7.1.1 Accenture Smart Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Accenture Smart Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alstom

7.2.1 Alstom Smart Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alstom Smart Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cisco System

7.3.1 Cisco System Smart Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cisco System Smart Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cubic

7.4.1 Cubic Smart Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cubic Smart Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Smart Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Electric Smart Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

