Global Smart Textiles Market 2019: Size, Share, Growth, Revenue and Top Market Leaders are Google, Texas Instruments, DowDuPont, Ohmatex A/S, adidas

The market research report, such as this Smart Textiles Market report, plays a chief role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Smart Textiles Market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for Semiconductors and Electronics industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

AiQ Smart Clothing, Google LLC,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

DowDuPont,

Kolon Industries Inc.,

Interactive Wear AG,

Ohmatex,

schoeller,

adidas AG,

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv,

GENTHERM,

Maggie Orth,

VISTA MEDICAL LTD.,

Nike Inc.,

O’Neill,

Thermosoft International Corporation,

Peratech Holdco Limited,

Clothing+,

Outlast Technologies LLC

Market Analysis:

The Global Smart Textiles Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.18 billion by 2026. This rise can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of wearable devices and monitoring applications in smartphones.

Market Definition:

Smart textiles are cloth/fabric that enables the wearer to include digital accessories and applications to be installed in them. They are developed and innovated with the technologically advanced methods that add value and enable the wearer to monitor their movements and various other applications. They have the ability of changing their colour, or even utilize the energy.

Market Drivers:

Innovation and application of textiles in smartphones and other devices for monitoring purpose will drive the market growth

Implementation of nanotechnology, and applications of wearable devices will also drive the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Textiles Market

By Type

Active Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Ultra-Smart Fabrics

By Application

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical, Transportation

Protection & Military

Architecture

By Function

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Luminescence

Thermoelectricity

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Textiles Market

The global smart textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart textiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

