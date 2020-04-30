Global Smart Robots Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2026

The global smart robots market is witnessing high traction lately owing to the increasing demand from the local as well as the international markets. The smart robots market which has been valued at an estimated cost of US$3.57 Billion at the end of 2017 is projected to make huge leaps in terms of growth as experts and industry pundits claim that the smart robots market is touted to clock a high CAGR if 26.02% for the forecast period of 2017 – 2026. The research experts at Stratistics MRC who have released the new report on the global smart robots market have analyzed some numbers and speculated that at the end of 2026, the smart robots market is expected to reach the value of US$28.61 Billion which is in line with the CAGR calculated and estimated.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Robots Market include Irobot Corporation, ABB, Amazon.Com, Fanuc, Omron Adept Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Yaskawa Electric, Honda Motor, Hanson Robotics, Kuka, Softbank, Aethon, Rethink Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Anki and Geckosystems.

Smart Robots is a tool that provides optimal organization of an environment where human being operates and robots work side by side. It allows real-time mapping of the workplace, discerning of substances, people’s movements, actions & gestures and communicate with them, by adapting the actions of the robots to which it is linked. Moreover, they are intended to carry out special tasks for industrial, professional and personal applications such as pool cleaning and elderly assistance etc. It makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and is operational without help of human inputs.

The global smart robots market research report further includes the segmentations in the market in terms of regions, applications, product types, and more such details and its analysis. The main highlight of the report which is the most beneficial for the customer includes the detailed forecast analysis of the smart robots market for the period of 2018 – 2026, the key insights from which will be beneficial for the customers in terms of planning ahead in terms of the growth and expansion of their organization.

