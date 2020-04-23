Global Smart Retail Market Size Study Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players| Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp., Verifone Holdings, Inc.

Global Smart Retail Market to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2025.

Global Smart Retail Market valued approximately USD 8.57 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.91% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily attributed to prominent new technologies generates new incomes for retailers, growing espousal of smartphones, diminishing costs of electronics components, rising demands for the better shopping experience and customer services. Smart retail is a term that is used to describe a set of smart technologies which are intended to give the consumer a safer, faster, greater, and smarter experience when shopping.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-55124

The regional analysis of Global Smart Retail Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, North America region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-55124

By Application:

Intelligent System

o Smart Cart

o Interactive Kiosk

o Intelligent Vending Machine

o AR/VR

o Smart Cart o Interactive Kiosk o Intelligent Vending Machine o AR/VR Robotics

Visual Marketing

Smart Payment System

Analytics

Smart Label

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp., Verifone Holdings, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-55124/

Target Audience of the Smart Retail Market Study: