Global Smart Railways Market will multiply at impressive CAGR of 14.5% by 2021 & Top Key Players are Alstom, Bombardier, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hitachi and IBM.

Railway is the mode of transport that is prevalent across the world. It has connected thousands of cities, and billions of people. The development in railways has picked up in the recent decade and is also estimated to carry on the momentum for a much longer time. With the innovations and developments in the sector of railways, commuting from one city to another has become a lot easier and quicker. The recent addition to the smart railways is that of the trackless rail. The global smart railway market is estimated to grow annually at a cumulative rate of 14.5% (CAGR) from 2017 to 2021.

Market Segment and Share

Smart Railways works by interconnecting intelligent solutions for the present and existing railway systems which in collaboration with information and communication cater to the increasing customer requirements of faster, reliable and friendly services. With the estimated growth rate of 14.5% CAGR in the period 2017 to 2021, the railways across the world is about to get a revamp in the way it operates and functions. The segmentation of the global smart

railways market is based on the following parameters:

Technology: Automatic Train Operation, Automatic Train Control, etc.

Products: Monitoring Technology, Trackless Train, etc.

Services: Faster transportation, Better Communication across signalling systems, etc.

Region: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa

Driving Force

The driving factors for the Global Smart Railways Market are innovative solutions, reliable solutions, government funding for R&D, faster and secure transportation, improved occupancy, lower expenditure, and cleaner and greener environment.

Major Players in the Market

Major players in the global smart railway market are Alstom, Bombardier, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hitachi and IBM.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

