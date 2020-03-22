Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Personal Safety Devices are used to track the user location by sending alerts for emergency assistance in the form of text or alarm.

Scope of the Report:

Increasing security concerns for women and children act as a major driving factor for this market and the growing inclination of smart wearable devices with advanced features is expected to fuel the growth of the personal safety devices globally.

The worldwide market for Smart Personal Safety and Security Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Smart Personal Safety and Security Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DAQRI

Force Impact Technologies

Ericsson

iBeat

Fitbit

UnaliWear

Honeywell International

General Electric

Revolar

Safelet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Defence

Consumer Electronics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Personal Safety and Security Device, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Personal Safety and Security Device, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Personal Safety and Security Device, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Personal Safety and Security Device sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Personal Safety and Security Device by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Personal Safety and Security Device by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Personal Safety and Security Device by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Personal Safety and Security Device by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Personal Safety and Security Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

