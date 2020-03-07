Global Smart Oven Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Smart Oven -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

A smart oven is referred to the oven which is programmed to connect to other smart appliances in order to make cooking quick, easy and hassle free. It can be connected effortlessly via NFC, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth technologies to various other smart kitchen appliances including smart chimneys, refrigerators, and so on. A smart oven can be connected to various other kitchen devices and to other rooms’ devices, for example, media players, room lights, sensors and so on. The global smart oven market will reach 255.61 million USD by 2025 from 94.3 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 15.31% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe will have highest growth rate due to increase in the adoption of IoT based devices and smart home concepts. Asia Pacific will also grow at significant rate due to increasing urbanization and technologically advanced products.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing penetration of smart home and smart appliances is driving the growth of the market. The rise in demand for ready-to-cook foods, frozen food and changing lifestyle are further boosting the market. On the other hand, high initial and maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Smart oven company June has released its second-generation appliance, which uses sensors and artificial intelligence to recognize your food and cook it for you.

Whirlpool’s new smart oven works with Alexa and Yummly to help you avoid burning down your kitchen.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.3. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Smart Oven Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Others

8. Global Smart Oven Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

Continued…

