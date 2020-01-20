Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 | IBM, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro” to its huge collection of research reports.



Smart oilfield services comprise IT services, including IT consulting, business consulting, integrating services, and outsourcing services.

The implementation of these services enables companies to increase production, improve recovery rates, and cut capital and operating expenses.

This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Cisco

Schlumberger

Microsoft

Dell EMC

Capgemini

Infosys

PwC

SAS Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT Consulting

Business Consulting

Integrating Services

Outsourcing Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

