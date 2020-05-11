Global Smart Mobility Market 2019 – Market Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts to 2025

“The new report on the global Smart Mobility market provides key insights into the Smart Mobility market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Smart Mobility market. The market report pegs the global Smart Mobility market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Smart Mobility market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Smart Mobility market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

In terms of product type, the global Smart Mobility market is segmented into the following:

Consulting services

Integration services

Maintenance

Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global Smart Mobility market is segmented as follows:

Traffic Management

Infrastructure

Mobility Intelligence

Customer Mobility

Application X holds the highest share in the global Smart Mobility market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.

By end users, the global Smart Mobility market is segmented into:

Toyota

Siemens

Cisco

Ford

Bosch

Innoviz

QuaLiX

MAAS

TomTom

Excelfore

End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.

The global Smart Mobility market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Smart Mobility market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.

The global Smart Mobility market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Smart Mobility market, visit our website here.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Consulting services

1.4.3 Integration services

1.4.4 Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Mobility Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Traffic Management

1.5.3 Infrastructure

1.5.4 Mobility Intelligence

1.5.5 Customer Mobility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart Mobility Market Size

2.2 Smart Mobility Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Mobility Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Mobility Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Smart Mobility Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Smart Mobility Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Mobility Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Mobility Market

3.5 Key Players Smart Mobility Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Smart Mobility Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Mobility Market Size by Type (2018-2025)

4.2 Global Smart Mobility Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

5 United States

5.1 United States Smart Mobility Market Size (2018-2025)

5.2 Smart Mobility Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Mobility Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Mobility Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Mobility Market Size (2018-2025)

6.2 Smart Mobility Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Mobility Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Mobility Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Smart Mobility Market Size (2018-2025)

7.2 Smart Mobility Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Mobility Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Mobility Market Size by Application

8 Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Smart Mobility Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Smart Mobility Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Smart Mobility Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Toyota

9.1.1 Toyota Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.1.4 Toyota Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Toyota Recent Development

9.2 Siemens

9.2.1 Siemens Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

9.3 Cisco

9.3.1 Cisco Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

9.4 Ford

9.4.1 Ford Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.4.4 Ford Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Ford Recent Development

9.5 Bosch

9.5.1 Bosch Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2018)

9.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

9.6 Innoviz

9.6.1 Innoviz Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.6.4 Innoviz Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2018)

9.6.5 Innoviz Recent Development

9.7 QuaLiX

9.7.1 QuaLiX Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.7.4 QuaLiX Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 QuaLiX Recent Development

9.8 MAAS

9.8.1 MAAS Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.8.4 MAAS Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 MAAS Recent Development

9.9 TomTom

9.9.1 TomTom Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.9.4 TomTom Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 TomTom Recent Development

9.10 Excelfore

9.10.1 Excelfore Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Smart Mobility Introduction

9.10.4 Excelfore Revenue in Smart Mobility Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Excelfore Recent Development

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

11 Key Findings in This Report

12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

