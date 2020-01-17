Global Smart Meters Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025: Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Itron

Global Smart Meters Market valued approximately USD 29.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus (Xylem)

Report Description

The major driving factor for the growth of global smart meter market is government support and incentives, as utilities are initially reluctant to make huge investment in new technology without their support. Technological advancements such as smart grid development, infrastructure development, growing population and rise in economic developments are some of the other factors boosting the growth of global smart meter market. The successful deployment of global smart meter market is dependent on logistics which influences the delivery, installation and performance of smart meter. The health effects concerning wireless signals in smart meter, security concerns, regulatory constraints and stiff competition are some of the challenges faced by global smart meter market.

Product Type Coverage: Smart Electric Meters, Smart Water Meters, Smart Gas Meters

Product Application Coverage: Residential Smart Meters Market, Commercial Smart Meters Market, Industrial Smart Meters Market

By Technology: Automated Metering Reading (AMR), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Meters Market Size

2.2 Smart Meters Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Meters Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Meters Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Meters Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Meters Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Meters Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Meters Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Meters Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Meters Breakdown Data by End User

