Global Smart Hubs Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Hubs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market.

In Americas, North America accounts significantly towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Factors such as strong economic developments, high degree of internet penetration, and the increasing number of smartphone users will further influence the demand for technology-oriented products.

The worldwide market for Smart Hubs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG Electronics

Logitech

Samsung

Microsoft

Xiaomi

SmartThings

Control4

Cozify

Crestron Electronics

Insteon

SmartBeings

Vera Control

Vivint

Zipato

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

WiFi

Bluetooth

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialty Retailers

Electronic Stores

Online Stores

