Global Smart Home Appliances Market will reach 78500 million US$ in 2024, from 7050 million US$ in 2019: Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie

Smart home appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely. Statistics covered in this report includes Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers and others.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, IRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Haier, Midea, Hisense

Report Description

The market of Smart Home Appliances has experienced a rapid growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

Worldwide, US and Europe are the largest consumption market of Smart Home Appliances, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market in China, Japan, etc. are also developing fast.

The worldwide market for Smart Home Appliances is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 49.4% over the next five years, will reach 78500 million US$ in 2024, from 7050 million US$ in 2019.

Product Type Coverage: Smart air-con and heater, Smart washing and drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers

Product Application Coverage: Cooking, Food Storage, Cleaning, House Maintenance

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

