Global Smart Helmet Market 2019 Overview By Type Of Segment, Market Size, Key Manufacturer, Industry Revenue And Gross Profit Till 2025

This report presents the worldwide Smart Helmet market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart helmets are embedded with sensors and additional mounted devices that collect data and information as well as assist users. Smart helmets are increasingly being used by motorcyclists and bicyclists, apart from their use by industrial workers and firefighters. Smart helmets consist of action cameras and GPS navigation systems that assist users. Smart helmets are used to protect users from any head injury. These helmets are powered by augmented reality and a robust sensor package. Smart helmets enhance situational awareness and improve efficiency by offering more information to users.

Motorcycle and bicycle users are increasingly adopting smart helmets as protection against accidents and collisions. The increase in outdoor recreation activities such as off-road and on-road cycling, and motorcycling, and growing motorcycle production will contribute to the growth of this market in the motorcycle and bicycle segment.

The American countries, primarily the US and Canada, witness an increase in the participation of motorcyclists in off-road recreational activities and a high adoption of smart helmets by firefighters. Additionally, the growth of the end-user industries and the increasing incorporation of IoT applications, will also contribute to the growth of the smart helmet market in the Americas.

The Smart Helmet market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Helmet.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bell Helmets

Sena Technologies

Daqri

Forcite Helmet Systems

Jarvish

Livall

Babaali

Lumos Helmet

Nand Logic

Nexsys

Smart Helmet Breakdown Data by Type

Full Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Other

Smart Helmet Breakdown Data by Application

Motorcycle and Bicycle

Industrial

Firefighting

Other

Smart Helmet Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Helmet status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Helmet manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Helmet Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Full Face Helmet

1.4.3 Half Helmet

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Motorcycle and Bicycle

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Firefighting

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Helmet Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart Helmet Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Helmet Production 2013-2025

2.2 Smart Helmet Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart Helmet Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Smart Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Smart Helmet Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Smart Helmet Market

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Helmet Markets & Products

….Continued

